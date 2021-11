Videos Menorah Lighting At Downtown Summerlin

Posted at 8:12 PM, Nov 29, 2021

Jewish Nevada hosts a menorah lighting event this Wednesday at Downtown Summerlin. The event begins at 5pm (12/1), and children's activities start at 4.

