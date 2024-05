EDC Las Vegas is happening at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from Friday, May 17 to Sunday May 19.

You can catch Jessica Audiffred, Queen of Bass, there on Friday from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. She joined us on "Las Vegas Morning Blend" to discuss her trailblazing career in the dance music and bass scene.

