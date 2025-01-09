Watch Now
Jennifer Jolly’s Exclusive CES 2025 Tech Preview: Must-See Gadgets | 1/9/25

Get an exclusive first look at CES 2025's most buzzworthy gadgets with Jennifer Jolly, Emmy-winning tech expert, showcasing AI innovations, futuristic laptops, and more. #PaidForContent
CES 2025 is here, and it’s bigger and bolder than ever, showcasing a dazzling array of next-gen technology.

Emmy Award-winning tech expert Jennifer Jolly offers an exclusive preview of standout innovations, from AI-powered lawnmowers to scam detectors designed to protect your digital world. These groundbreaking gadgets promise to transform how we live, work, and play.

Among the highlights are futuristic laptops that redefine portability and car audio systems engineered to deliver emotional, immersive soundscapes. Jolly’s expert insights also spotlight vacuums straight out of "The Jetsons," combining convenience and cutting-edge robotics.

Don't miss your chance to stay ahead of the tech curve with this insider's look at the future.

