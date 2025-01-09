Jennifer Jolly’s Exclusive CES 2025 Tech Preview: Must-See Gadgets | 1/9/25

CES 2025 is here, and it’s bigger and bolder than ever, showcasing a dazzling array of next-gen technology.

Emmy Award-winning tech expert Jennifer Jolly offers an exclusive preview of standout innovations, from AI-powered lawnmowers to scam detectors designed to protect your digital world. These groundbreaking gadgets promise to transform how we live, work, and play.

Among the highlights are futuristic laptops that redefine portability and car audio systems engineered to deliver emotional, immersive soundscapes. Jolly’s expert insights also spotlight vacuums straight out of "The Jetsons," combining convenience and cutting-edge robotics.

Don't miss your chance to stay ahead of the tech curve with this insider's look at the future.

This segment is paid for by Techish.com