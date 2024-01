Jennifer Jolly returns to CES, giving you an exclusive look into the latest cutting-edge gadgets.

This year, LG is making waves with the world's first 77-inch 4K Transparent OLED TV. Urtopia Carbon 1Pro e-bike is introducing AI to your everyday commute. And Shelly's Mini Gen3 devices are transforming any switch or outlet into a smart, connected hub.

But that's just the beginning—CES 2024 has much more in store for tech enthusiasts.

