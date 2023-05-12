Watch Now
Jeffrey Burr, Ltd. | 5/12/23

What factors should a person consider when deciding between creating a will or trust as part of their estate plan? J. Burke Williamson, attorney, has the answers to this and more. #PaidForContent
Estate planning should be a priority for everyone, but it can get a bit complicated if you aren't familiar with the process.

J. Burke Williamson, attorney, joined us to give a refresher about the basics of estate planning and why it should be a priority for everyone.

This includes the difference between a will and a trust, parts of a trust and discussions about power of attorney documents. He also discussed probate and the probate process and what people can do to avoid this process altogether.

