Jeffrey Burr, Ltd. | 5/12/23

Estate planning should be a priority for everyone, but it can get a bit complicated if you aren't familiar with the process.

J. Burke Williamson, attorney, joined us to give a refresher about the basics of estate planning and why it should be a priority for everyone.

This includes the difference between a will and a trust, parts of a trust and discussions about power of attorney documents. He also discussed probate and the probate process and what people can do to avoid this process altogether.

This segment is paid for by Jeffrey Burr, Ltd.