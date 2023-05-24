Jeff Dunham | 5/24/23

Comedian superstar and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham kicks off a series of shows at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino beginning on Sunday, May 28.

This is part of his North American tour, "Still Not Canceled."

Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, will be joining him to perform six dates.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Bakkt Theater is inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino located at 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, 89109.