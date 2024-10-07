Jazwares | 10/7/24

With Halloween around the corner, everyone is looking for the perfect costume.

Renowned toy industry expert Elizabeth Werner is here to help by showcasing the season’s most popular dress-up trends.

This year, superhero outfits continue to dominate, while Squishmallows-inspired costumes are a must-have for younger trick-or-treaters.

Werner also has suggestions for cosplay enthusiasts, highlighting a range of sci-fi and fantasy looks.

Whether you’re shopping for kids or adults, she has options for everyone.

For more details and where to buy, visit wernerinfo.com.

