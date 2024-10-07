Jazwares | 10/7/24

With Halloween around the corner, everyone is looking for the perfect costume.
Renowned toy industry expert Elizabeth Werner is here to help by showcasing the season’s most popular dress-up trends.
This year, superhero outfits continue to dominate, while Squishmallows-inspired costumes are a must-have for younger trick-or-treaters.
Werner also has suggestions for cosplay enthusiasts, highlighting a range of sci-fi and fantasy looks.
Whether you’re shopping for kids or adults, she has options for everyone.
For more details and where to buy, visit wernerinfo.com.
This segment is paid for by Jazwares