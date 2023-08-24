Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Jane Mukami | 8/24/23

Jane Mukami is a nutrition-based weight loss coach who helps women lose weight with ease while enjoying carbs without having to exercise or give up their favorite foods. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:19 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 15:19:18-04

Did you know you can eat your way to weight loss?

That's because when it comes to losing weight, 80% of your progress is based on nutrition and 20% is everything else.

Jane Mukami, award-winning nutrition-based weight loss coach, joined us to discuss how she's helped thousands of women lose anywhere between 10 and 130 pounds using the nutrition-based weight loss approach.

In her new book, “Lose Weight Without the Weight: How to Create a Body You Love without Exercise,” she goes into depth about nutrition-based weight loss and how to follow her method to achieve your goals.

This segment is paid for by Jane Mukami

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo