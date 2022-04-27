Jakob Johnson | 4/27/22

Come Thursday, April 28, you can join the newest Las Vegas Raider, Jakob Johnson, at Hofbräuhaus to watch Round #1 of the NFL Draft! Along with a chance to watch the Draft with an NFL star, you'll also have the opportunity to enjoy traditional German beers and food.
Videos
Welcome Las Vegas Raider Jakob Johnson!
Posted at 2:11 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 17:11:58-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.