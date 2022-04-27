Watch
Morning Blend

Actions

Jakob Johnson | 4/27/22

Videos
Welcome Las Vegas Raider Jakob Johnson!
Posted at 2:11 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 17:11:58-04

Come Thursday, April 28, you can join the newest Las Vegas Raider, Jakob Johnson, at Hofbräuhaus to watch Round #1 of the NFL Draft! Along with a chance to watch the Draft with an NFL star, you'll also have the opportunity to enjoy traditional German beers and food.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo