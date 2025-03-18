Jackery Norton | 03/18/25

Spring is here, and it’s the perfect time for a reset! From sprucing up your home to refreshing your cyber security, lifestyle editor Joann Butler has you covered. Whether you’re updating your space with household essentials or enhancing your online safety with Norton, Joann’s tips will help you spring forward into the new season with confidence. Plus, keep your tech powered up and ready with Jackery’s portable power solutions. Don’t miss out on these must-haves to refresh, protect, and reset your home and lifestyle. Tune in for all the details!

This segment is paid for by Jackery Norton