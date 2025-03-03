Jackery and Schneider Electric | 3/3/25

Live from the 2025 International Builder’s Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, home design expert Kelly Edwards showcases top innovations from Jackery and Schneider Electric.

She highlights standout products that are set to transform homes, from everyday homeowners to professional builders.

These cutting-edge technologies promise to make homes smarter and more energy-efficient, offering sleek solutions for a variety of needs.

Whether you're renovating or building from scratch, these products are the perfect fit for modern living.

For more information, visit: Jackery.com and se.com

This segment is paid for by Jackery and Schneider Electric