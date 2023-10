There is a new law that went into effect on October 1, 2023, allowing residents in nursing homes to install a camera often referred to as the "Granny Cam." It's called Assembly Bill 202.

Shondra Summers-Armstrong, Nevada State Assemblywoman and sponsor of the bill, and Jamie Cogburn, Attorney with J. Cogburn Law, joined us to discuss why it was so important for them to help turn this bill into a law.

This segment is paid for by J. Cogburn Law