Ivanti | 10/23/24

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, companies need security solutions that protect without disrupting workflows.

Ivanti’s Senior Vice President, David Shepherd, emphasizes the importance of balancing security with usability.

According to Ivanti’s latest report, only 13% of security professionals consider user experience a top priority—leaving room for improvement.

Shepherd discusses how Ivanti is transforming cybersecurity with smarter, more intuitive tools.

By streamlining logins and reducing rigid protocols, employees stay secure without unnecessary frustration.

This approach not only enhances security but also boosts productivity, empowering businesses to thrive in a digital-first world.

