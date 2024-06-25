ITEP LLC | 6/25/24

As the President of The Atlas Network, Kerim is a seasoned expert in navigating the intricate web of global suppliers, offering tailored sourcing solutions for businesses of all sizes.

With Nevada emerging as a prominent manufacturing hub, fueled by companies like Tesla and International Game Technology, Kerim sheds light on the strategic imperatives for businesses to adapt and thrive in this evolving manufacturing landscape.

From nearshoring trends to the relocation of manufacturing facilities, Kerim provides invaluable insights and actionable strategies to optimize production operations and maintain a competitive edge in Nevada. Don't miss this engaging discussion on the future of supply chains in the heart of Las Vegas.

