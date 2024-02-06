Italian American Club | 2/6/24

The Italian American Club of Southern Nevada is thrilled to announce the start of the 2024 Italian American Club Scholarship Program, open for applications.

This year, the IAC will provide $65,000.00 in scholarships to deserving Italian American students from Clark County who have plans to attend college, university, or trade school. This initiative is part of the club's commitment to supporting education and fostering the growth of young talents in the Italian American community.

You can apply at IACVegas.com