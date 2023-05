With National Small Business Week upon us, economic uncertainty is taking a toll on small business owners nationwide.

85% expect economic conditions to get worse or at best, stay the same. In preparation, small business owners may be holding back on investing in their business, but there may be a better way. iStock's Sr. Director of Product Management Candace Marks joined us to explain how one of their tools can help businesses market to their customers.

This segment is paid for by iStock