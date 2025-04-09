IRS Direct File | 4/9/25

One-third of Americans wait until the last minute to file taxes, and a big reason is cost and complexity. But this year, that’s changing with the expanded IRS Direct File tool. More than 32 million households across 25 states can now e-file their returns directly with the IRS—for free—saving time, money, and stress.

Adam Ruben, VP of the Economic Security Project, shares how Direct File works, who’s eligible, and how it makes tax season easier than ever. The tool even pre-populates info for a nearly automatic filing experience. After a successful pilot, the program is helping Americans claim billions in credits like the EITC and CTC. Filing your taxes just got a whole lot simpler.

This segment is paid for by Economy Security Project