AFib, or Atrial Fibrillation, is a common but little known heart rhythm disorder that can lead to serious complications without treatment.

Mintu Turakhia, cardiologist and chief medical officer at iRhythm, and Mellanie True Hills, AFib Patient advocate and founder of stopafib.org, joined us to raise awareness about AFib and explain what to do if you or your loved ones are at risk or concerned about the condition

