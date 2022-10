Distill and Remedy's Taverns are supporting local first responders by donating 100% of proceeds raised from the sale of select cocktails and food to The Injured Police Officers Fund. Both businesses will be selling #VegasStronger jackets at their upcoming blood drives.

Remedy's Tavern - A Local Bar:



3265 St. Rose Parkway

Oct. 5, 2022

2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Distill Bar - A Local Bar: