Inthenews.tv | 6/19/25

Sunshine and summer vibes are here, and Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong has you covered with cool trends to make the most of the season. Whether you're relaxing or staying busy, he’s spotlighting gadgets and gear the whole family will love.

We’re talking home Wi-Fi solutions for smoother streaming, a tech tool to keep kids reading, creative building sets, and a family-friendly TV perfect for movie nights. From fun to function, Mario’s picks are designed to keep summer simple, smart, and full of good times.

This segment is paid for by Amazon Kindle, eero, Amazon, The LEGO Group and Roku