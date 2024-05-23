Watch Now
International Code Council | 5/23/24

The International Code Council are stewards of the building code development process, providing communities with the most widely used set of building safety codes and standards in the world. #PaidForContent
The International Code Council is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and a 100-year legacy of impact on building safety. We all want our homes and the other buildings we use each day to be safe. Adopting modern building codes is one important way to ensure safety. Anglela King has more.

Stuart D. Tom, JAS Pacific, Inc; President, Board of Directors, International Code Council

David Spencer, Director of Operations, Safebuilt, LLC; Vice President, Board of Directors, International Code Council

For more information,click here.

