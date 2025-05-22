International Code Council| 5/22/25

Whether it’s your home, office, or favorite hangout spot, we often overlook the safety behind the walls—literally. Building Safety Month, celebrated each May, highlights the crucial work done by building professionals to keep us protected. This year marks the 45th anniversary, and the theme “Game On!” reminds us that building safety is truly a team sport.

John Belcik, CEO of the International Code Council, says we should all feel safe in the buildings we live, work, and play in. Structures built using I-Codes are designed to endure tough conditions, improve accessibility, and cut down on energy use. Want to make a difference? Explore careers in building safety and see how you can be part of the team at BuildingSafetyMonth.org.

This segment was paid for by International Code Council