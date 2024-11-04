International Circus Festival | 11/4/24

Las Vegas is set to host the inaugural International Circus Festival, thanks to sixth-generation circus performer Renato Fernandes.

Promising a memorable experience of breathtaking artistry and competition. This unique gathering marks a new chapter in Las Vegas entertainment.

The festival brings together exceptional circus talent from 11 countries, competing for prestigious awards, cash prizes, and potential contracts with iconic companies like Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.

Held under a grand tent at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet, the event rill run through November 10th with nightly shows at 7 p.m. and a special 4 p.m. show on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Audiences will experience interactive excitement by voting for their favorite acts via QR code.

Tickets are available here.