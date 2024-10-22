International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology| 10/22/24

A landmark federal case has forced the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reconsider the safety of adding fluoride to public water supplies.

The presiding judge determined that fluoridating drinking water presents an “unreasonable risk” of reduced IQ in children.

This pivotal ruling urges the EPA to reevaluate its stance and update its safety protocols.

Dr. Griffin Cole, DDS NMD, joined us to shed light on the case and its implications at the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT) event.

With growing concerns about fluoride’s health effects, Dr. Cole emphasizes the need for transparent science and informed decisions.

The IAOMT continues to be a leader in raising awareness and advocating for safer health practices.

This segment is paid for by International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology