Intermountain Healthcare | Three Square | 12/10/24

This holiday season, Three Square Food Bank invites the community to make their donations count double with the 15th annual Holiday Match Challenge.

President and CEO Beth Martino joined the show to share how the organization’s efforts provide food assistance to thousands in need across Southern Nevada.

With every donation matched dollar-for-dollar, your contribution has twice the power to fight hunger.

Thanks to the generosity of matching donors, this initiative ensures that no one in the community has to face hunger alone during the holidays.

Viewers can participate by visiting Three Square’s website and making a gift before the challenge ends.

Together, we can make this season brighter for families in need.

This segment is paid for by Intermountain Healthcare