Diabetes is a life-long disease that affects how your body takes up sugar into the cells for energy. According to Intermountain Healthcare, more than 133 million Americans are living with diabetes (37 million) or prediabetes (96 million) and Hispanic/Latino Americans, African Americans, American Indians, and Alaska Natives as well as some Pacific Islanders and Asian Americans are at higher risk.

