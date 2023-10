Hypertension or high blood pressure is when our blood pressure rises to levels that are above normal, but it's of course important to know what levels they have to reach to become a real issue.

Dr. Girish Daulat of Intermountain Health, joined us to discuss this topic.

He says, sometimes throughout the day it's normal for your levels to rise based on activities you do, but it may be time to worry if they are consistently elevated above normal.

This segment is paid for by Intermountain Health