Innovative Women’s Care | 6/5/25

Starting the conversation about family planning early can make all the difference. Dr. Marguerite Brathwaite joined us to highlight why it’s crucial to speak with your healthcare provider—even if you’re not ready to have children just yet. From finishing school to focusing on a career or waiting for the right partner, many women delay pregnancy for valid reasons.

However, this delay can sometimes lead to unexpected challenges with fertility. Being proactive allows women to explore their options, understand their bodies, and make empowered decisions about their future. Whether you're planning soon or still unsure, it's never too early to start the conversation.

This segment was paid for by Innovative Women’s Care