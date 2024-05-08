Watch Now
Innovative Women's Care | 5/8/24

Innovative Women's Care, led by Dr. Marguerite Brathwaite, is dedicated to serving the women of Southern Nevada with comprehensive OB-GYN services. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:41 AM, May 08, 2024
Whether it's discussing preventive care, addressing concerns, or providing expert advice, Innovative Women's Care is dedicated to serving the women of Southern Nevada with the highest level of care and compassion.

Marguerite Brathwaite, owner of Innovative Women's Care, joined us along with her practice's new midwife, Angela Mike, DNP, CNM to discuss everything new at Innovative Women's Care. This includes that you can refer a friend during the month of May and to receive a Starbucks Gift Card.

This segment is paid for by Innovative Women's Care

