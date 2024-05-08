Innovative Women's Care | 5/8/24

Whether it's discussing preventive care, addressing concerns, or providing expert advice, Innovative Women's Care is dedicated to serving the women of Southern Nevada with the highest level of care and compassion.

Marguerite Brathwaite, owner of Innovative Women's Care, joined us along with her practice's new midwife, Angela Mike, DNP, CNM to discuss everything new at Innovative Women's Care. This includes that you can refer a friend during the month of May and to receive a Starbucks Gift Card.

For more information, click here.



This segment is paid for by Innovative Women's Care