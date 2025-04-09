Innovative Women's Care | 4/9/25

Pap smear screenings are a crucial tool in the early detection and prevention of cervical cancer. Marguerite Brathwaite of Innovative Women’s Care joins us to break down how the test works, what it looks for, and why it’s so important for women’s health. At the center of it all is HPV, a common virus with a strong link to cervical cancer.

So what happens if your Pap smear results are abnormal? Marguerite walks us through the follow-up steps and options for further testing or treatment. Staying informed and proactive is key to protecting your long-term health, and regular screening makes all the difference.

