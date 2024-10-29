Innovative Women’s Care | 10/29/24

Dr. Marguerite Brathwaite of Innovative Women's Care emphasizes that early detection saves lives during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Knowing your personal risk factors and scheduling routine screenings are crucial steps.

Warning signs include lumps, skin changes and nipple discharge, though some forms of breast cancer remain asymptomatic.

Annual mammograms are recommended for women over 40, while those with higher risk should start earlier.

Dr. Brathwaite also warns about "silent breast cancer," which may not show symptoms until advanced stages.

