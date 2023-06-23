Innovation Refunds | 6/23/23

Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, but it often feels like they are consistently at risk. From inflation to labor, external factors can often feel like they’re stacked against small business owners. Meanwhile, many new studies show there is assistance out there, but many don’t know about it!

Jon Taffer, host of "Bar Rescue" and small business expert, and Howard Makler, co-founder and CEO of Innovation Refunds, share what resources business owners in Las Vegas can access.

This segment is paid for by Innovation Refunds