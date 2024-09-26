Innova Realty & Management | 9/26/24

Martin Fajardo, a seasoned broker and property manager, recently introduced viewers to his "Keeping It REAL-TOR" segment, focusing on the essentials of lease agreements.

As the resident real estate expert, Fajardo emphasized that having a balanced lease agreement is crucial for protecting both landlords and tenants.

Proper lease agreements outline clear expectations, reduce misunderstandings, and safeguard the interests of all parties involved.

During the segment, Fajardo shared key clauses that should be included, such as maintenance responsibilities, late fee policies, and property usage restrictions.

He also addressed common concerns about the cost of hiring a property manager, noting that it’s more affordable than many realize.

Innova Property Management, for example, offers zero start-up fees and competitive 7% management rates, making professional management accessible for small landlords.

Managing a property on your own can be time-consuming and stressful, so Fajardo recommends hiring an expert to handle day-to-day tasks.

To make their services even more attractive, Innova includes three interior inspections annually to ensure properties are well-maintained.

For more information and a detailed service list, visit innova-pm.com/pricing.