Innova Realty & Management | 2/11/25

After a real estate commission settlement, it's essential for clients to stay organized and informed.

Martin Fajardo, a Broker at Innova Realty, emphasizes the importance of reviewing all documents and understanding any remaining obligations.

Clients should make sure they have clear communication with their agents to avoid future misunderstandings.

Additionally, clients should be proactive about addressing any post-settlement tasks, such as following up on repairs, closing paperwork, or rental agreements.

By staying engaged and addressing these details promptly, clients can ensure that the entire process remains seamless, even after the commission is settled.

This segment is paid for by Innova Realty & Management