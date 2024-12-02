Innova Realty & Management | 11/28/24

As we enter the final months of 2024, Las Vegas’ real estate market remains resilient with steady home prices and strong demand.

Despite typical holiday slowdowns, buyers and sellers can expect continued interest due to the area’s appealing climate and growing economy.

Martin Fajardo, Broker and Property Manager at Innova Realty & Management, anticipates a balanced market heading into 2025, offering opportunities for both investment and homeownership.

Looking ahead, potential buyers should be prepared for stable pricing trends, while sellers may find success in listing properties as the new year approaches.

The market remains competitive, with interest rates playing a key role in shaping buyer activity.

Fajardo advises staying informed and working with trusted real estate professionals to navigate the shifting landscape of the Las Vegas housing market.

This segment is paid for by Innova Realty & Management