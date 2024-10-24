Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Innova Realty | 10/24/24

Discover how Innova Realty &amp; Management helps homeowners transition from short-term rentals to fully furnished long-term leases while staying compliant. #PaidForContent
Posted

Short-term rentals like Airbnbs in Las Vegas face new licensing rules, creating challenges for homeowners.

Innova Realty & Management, led by Broker Martin Fajardo, offer expert guidance on navigating these changes.

Homeowners can explore alternatives like fully furnished long-term rentals to keep their properties profitable.

Martin Fajardo shared key strategies for compliance and maximizing rental income.

Whether switching to traditional or furnished long-term leases, Innova provides full support.

With Las Vegas's evolving rental landscape, partnering with experienced property managers ensures peace of mind for landlords.

This segment is paid for by Innova Realty & Management

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo