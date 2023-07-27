Influencer Press | Houston Hot Chicken | 7/27/23

Ranking #1 in its first year in Vegas, Houston TX Hot Chicken is expanding its locations nationwide.

Edmond Baresghian, Houston TX Hot Chicken founder and owner, and Ramon Escalera, Houston TX Hot Chicken director of customer service, joined us to talk about what makes their chicken stand out.

Edmond grew up eating fresh food in Sweden, and this is what inspired his commitment to using high-quality ingredients in the food served at Houston TX Hot Chicken.

Houston TX Hot Chicken is also set apart from other fast food restaurants by catering to health-conscious food enthusiasts.

This segment is paid for by Influencer Press