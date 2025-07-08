Influencer Press | 7/8/25

What if aging wasn’t inevitable? James Strole, the visionary behind RAADfest, joins the show to explore the cutting-edge science and lifestyle shifts redefining what’s possible for the human lifespan. RAADfest, now in its 10th year, brings together longevity leaders, scientists, and everyday people who believe aging can be reversed—or at least dramatically slowed.

From gene therapies to nutrition breakthroughs, James walks us through the most exciting advancements happening right now. He also shares how the RAADfest community has grown into the largest gathering of its kind, united by the belief that radical life extension isn’t science fiction—it’s science.

