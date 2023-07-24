Influencer Press | 7/24/23

Coastal Kapital specializes in helping businesses leverage other people's money to foster growth without relying on personal credit. They understand the distinction between personal and business credit and make the application process easy for business owners. Moreover, Coastal Kapital recognizes the significance of women in business financing, as less than 3% of women secure funding approval. CEO and Founder Kortney Murray sat down with the Morning Blend to tell us why this is so important.

This segment is paid for by Influencer Press