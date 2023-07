In case you haven't noticed - online coaching is extremely popular right now, and Ellen Lin, founder of Ellenpro, is an entrepreneur who's made $10 million in the industry. She joined us to explore the motivations behind starting an online coaching business, the reasons why it has become a growing trend, strategies to stand out from the crowd and what makes her coaching unique, especially when it comes to those who speak Chinese dialects.

This segment is paid for by Influencer Press