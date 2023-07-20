Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Influencer Press | 7/20/23

Through her boldness, innovation and passion, Dr. Tomi Mitchell, understands the challenges individuals face firsthand. Discover the keys to unlocking your inner greatness as she shares her expertise. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 14:30:14-04

Are you tired of feeling overwhelmed and burned out in your professional life? Tomi Mitchelle, Board-Certified Family Physician and Certified Coach, joined us to discuss her transformative journey and unique perspective on empowering professionals.

Through her boldness, innovation, and passion, she understands the challenges individuals face firsthand. Discover the keys to unlocking your inner greatness and living a purposeful life as Dr. Mitchell shares her expertise in conquering stress and limitations. Get ready to overcome self-doubt, foster confidence, and equip yourself with lifelong tools for maintaining balance and maximizing productivity in all aspects of your life.

Tomi Mitchelle, Board-Certified Family Physician and Certified Coach,

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo