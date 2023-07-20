Influencer Press | 7/20/23

Are you tired of feeling overwhelmed and burned out in your professional life? Tomi Mitchelle, Board-Certified Family Physician and Certified Coach, joined us to discuss her transformative journey and unique perspective on empowering professionals.

Through her boldness, innovation, and passion, she understands the challenges individuals face firsthand. Discover the keys to unlocking your inner greatness and living a purposeful life as Dr. Mitchell shares her expertise in conquering stress and limitations. Get ready to overcome self-doubt, foster confidence, and equip yourself with lifelong tools for maintaining balance and maximizing productivity in all aspects of your life.

Tomi Mitchelle, Board-Certified Family Physician and Certified Coach,