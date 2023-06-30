Influencer Press | 6/30/23

The "Women Gone Wild" book series equips women with practical advice, personal stories and strategies for success in both personal and professional endeavors.

"Women Gone Wild" serves as a guide, inspiring women to break free from societal limitations and embrace their own wildness.

Rhonda Swan, CEO of Unstoppable Branding Agency, business leader, women’s empowerment advocate and author, joined us along with her daughter, Hanalei Swan, to discuss the series.

Rhonda's writing fosters empowerment, motivating readers to challenge norms, seize opportunities and create their own paths to success.

Her dedication to empowering women shines through in this transformative book series.

This segment is paid for by Influencer Press