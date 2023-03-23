Influencer Press | 3/23/23
Entrepreneurs Sebastian Mourra and Elizabeth Colina visit the Morning Blend to give insight on balancing client expectations, innovation, and personal life while scaling companies. #PaidForContent
Posted at 9:44 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 12:44:16-04
Entrepreneurs Sebastian Mourra and Elizabeth Colina delve into the experiences and insights of successful entrepreneurial leaders who have founded and scaled multiple high-growth companies. They also discuss the challenges and learnings from co-founding companies and how these experiences have informed their approach to product development and go-to-market strategy.
This segment is paid for by Influencer Press
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.