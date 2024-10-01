Influencer Press | 10/1/24

Chi Ta, Founder & CEO of BnB University, knows firsthand the highs and lows of real estate.

He joined us to share insights on how he scaled his Airbnb business to a 7-figure operation in just nine months.

Chi emphasizes the importance of testing and refining pricing strategies, while also avoiding common pitfalls in optimizing listings.

He believes resilience and adaptability are key traits for any entrepreneur, especially in competitive fields like real estate.

His advice? Stay ahead of market trends and always be prepared for change.

Learn more from Chi and explore his educational resources at thebnbuniversity.com.



This segment is paid for by Influencer Press