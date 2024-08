Fawn Douglas, co-owner of Nuwu Art, and IndigenousAF board member, joined us to discuss the importance of Indigenous Peoples Day and events that are coming up for the Fall 2024 season.

One of the first events is Peso Neto, by Luis Varela Rico: A solo exhibition. It's happening at Nuwu Art Gallery & Community Center (1331 S. Maryland Pkwy. Las Vegas, NV 89104) on Saturday, September 7 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

