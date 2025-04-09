Watch Now
Indian Food Festival | 4/9/25

Spices, shopping, and savory delights—don’t miss the return of the Indian Food Festival at Clark County Amphitheater!
The wait is over! For the first time since 2019, the Indian Food Festival is back in Las Vegas, bringing a flavorful celebration to the Clark County Amphitheater on Saturday, April 12th from noon to 9 PM. This marks the festival’s 16th edition, and it's shaping up to be the tastiest yet!

With 12 food vendors, shopping stalls, and fun for the whole family, the event promises a full day of culture and cuisine. General admission is $12 in advance, $15 at the door, and kids 5 and under get in free—plus, parking is free too!

