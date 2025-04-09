Indian Food Festival | 4/9/25

The wait is over! For the first time since 2019, the Indian Food Festival is back in Las Vegas, bringing a flavorful celebration to the Clark County Amphitheater on Saturday, April 12th from noon to 9 PM. This marks the festival’s 16th edition, and it's shaping up to be the tastiest yet!

With 12 food vendors, shopping stalls, and fun for the whole family, the event promises a full day of culture and cuisine. General admission is $12 in advance, $15 at the door, and kids 5 and under get in free—plus, parking is free too!