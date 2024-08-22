Indeed| 8/22/24

The American Hospital Association predicts a significant shortage of healthcare workers, estimating a gap of up to 3.2 million by 2026.

In response, Indeed has launched the 'Careers in Care' initiative to provide essential resources and support for healthcare professionals. Dr. Travis Moore, Director of Healthcare Category Management at Indeed, emphasizes the importance of retaining healthcare workers and helping them navigate their careers with less stress and more satisfaction.

This segment is paid for by Indeed