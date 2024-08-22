Indeed| 8/22/24

Watch Now
With a projected shortage of 3.2 million healthcare workers by 2026, Indeed introduces 'Careers in Care,' a new initiative aimed at helping healthcare professionals. #PaidForContent
The American Hospital Association predicts a significant shortage of healthcare workers, estimating a gap of up to 3.2 million by 2026.

In response, Indeed has launched the 'Careers in Care' initiative to provide essential resources and support for healthcare professionals. Dr. Travis Moore, Director of Healthcare Category Management at Indeed, emphasizes the importance of retaining healthcare workers and helping them navigate their careers with less stress and more satisfaction.

