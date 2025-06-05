Watch Now
In The News.tv | 6/5/25

Tech expert Marc Saltzman reveals top smart home innovations to make life easier, safer, and more connected.
Easy Smart Home Upgrades with Marc Saltzman
Ready to turn your "Home Sweet Home" into a "Home Smart Home"? Tech expert Marc Saltzman is spotlighting a few easy upgrades that solve real-life problems—like spotty Wi-Fi, package theft, and even water damage.

Start with strong connectivity using eero Outdoor 7 mesh Wi-Fi and T-Mobile 5G Home Internet to ensure fast, reliable internet inside and out. Keep packages safe with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery, and protect your home from leaks with Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff. For full home automation and security, Vivint offers a complete smart system. It’s never been easier to take control of your home tech. For more details, head to InTheNews.TV.

This segment is paid for by eero, T-Mobile, Amazon Key, Moen, Vivint

