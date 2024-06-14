Watch Now
Impact Products Marketing | 6/14/24

Experts with a message need to be packaged and branded properly so they can be well received in the marketplace, and AI can help with that. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jun 14, 2024

AI is taking the world by storm, and understanding how to use and implement it could elevate your business to the next level.

Manaknight, INC. is a company that helps business owners effectively utilize AI, and Ryan Wong, the company's CEO, joined us to discuss how exactly his team can help.

The program Wong created provides a complete system to create a signature talk, platforms for speakers, personal branding elements and the business side of speaking so the experts he trains can make money from their passion.

