Managing seizures is challenging, but bestselling author Stacey Chillemi shares her personal story and expert insights on finding relief.

After years of living with epilepsy and being dismissed by doctors, Stacey turned to research and discovered alternative therapies that worked for her.

On "Las Vegas Morning Blend," she outlines how methods like energy healing, nutrition, and mindfulness can be used alongside conventional treatments to support overall health.

Stacey emphasizes the importance of choosing therapies that meet individual health needs and finding qualified practitioners.

Her story is one of perseverance, inspiring viewers to explore options for their wellness journeys.

This segment is paid for by Impact Products Marketing